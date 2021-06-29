Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in WestRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $983,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 48.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in WestRock by 119.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 312,557 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

