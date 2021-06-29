Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Radian Group by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,244,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

