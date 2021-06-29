Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of FNV opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.44. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

