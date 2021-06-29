Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,591 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

