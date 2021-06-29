Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

