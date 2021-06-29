Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,678,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

