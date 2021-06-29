Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.86 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $443.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.