Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $3,997,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,145,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,921. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $374.48 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.74 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

