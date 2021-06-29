Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.62.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.