Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,700 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Splunk stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

