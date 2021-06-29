GXChain Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. GXChain has a market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000151 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000469 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,357,624 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.