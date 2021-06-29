H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 9,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 431,649 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $63.79.
Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.
In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.
H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
