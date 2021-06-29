H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 9,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 431,649 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $63.79.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

