Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 33 ($0.43).

Several equities analysts have commented on HMSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 37.53 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.67 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.99.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

