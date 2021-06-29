Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,571,300 shares, an increase of 3,641.2% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PMOIF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

