Harbour Energy’s (HBRIY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

HBRIY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,703. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

