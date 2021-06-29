Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$44.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

