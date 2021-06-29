Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

