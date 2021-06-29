Hartree Partners LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

