Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 9,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,365. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

