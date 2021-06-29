Hartree Partners LP Invests $5.45 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Broadscale Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $188,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 19,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,818. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

