Hartree Partners LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,540. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

