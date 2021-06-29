Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Natural Order Acquisition comprises about 2.5% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned 5.22% of Natural Order Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

