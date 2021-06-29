Hartree Partners LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,389. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

