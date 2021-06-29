Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEPWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEPWU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 127,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

