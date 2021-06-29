Harvest Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $56.50 or 0.00155442 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 615,406 coins and its circulating supply is 579,741 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.