HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 498,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.