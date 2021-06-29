HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

