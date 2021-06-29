HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.78. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

