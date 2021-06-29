HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.