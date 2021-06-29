Head-To-Head Analysis: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for BorgWarner and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 6 7 0 2.43 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

BorgWarner currently has a consensus target price of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 3.67% 12.53% 5.43% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BorgWarner and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.13 $500.00 million $2.76 17.36 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 125.39 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Innoviz Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging; and gasoline ignition technologies. The company's Drivetrain segment offers friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

