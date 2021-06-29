Head-To-Head Analysis: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

This table compares Li Auto and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 21.04 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -210.69 Nikola $90,000.00 83,140.35 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -15.91

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Li Auto and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 11 0 2.85 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Nikola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Li Auto beats Nikola on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

