Head to Head Contrast: Centerra Gold (CGAU) & Its Competitors

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Centerra Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 270.76% -296.33% -1.65%

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 5.10 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.37

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centerra Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 730 3275 3482 104 2.39

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 51.47%. Given Centerra Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Centerra Gold competitors beat Centerra Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

