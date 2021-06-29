Head-To-Head Contrast: GoHealth (GOCO) vs. Its Competitors

GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GoHealth to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million -$44.27 million 4.74 GoHealth Competitors $9.67 billion $720.24 million 37.18

GoHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GoHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92 GoHealth Competitors 223 944 1086 42 2.41

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.27%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74% GoHealth Competitors 7.19% 19.01% 6.78%

Summary

GoHealth competitors beat GoHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

