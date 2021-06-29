Head to Head Contrast: Romeo Power (RMO) & Its Competitors

Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Romeo Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Romeo Power alerts:

This table compares Romeo Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Romeo Power Competitors -29.56% 2.50% -0.04%

This table compares Romeo Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million -$7.62 million -15.67 Romeo Power Competitors $4.89 billion -$63.75 million -53.39

Romeo Power’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Romeo Power Competitors 580 2321 2750 77 2.41

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Romeo Power rivals beat Romeo Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.