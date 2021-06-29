Head-To-Head Survey: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

64.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.63% 10.92% 1.23% Truist Financial 20.04% 9.48% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 3.96 $96.95 million $3.75 11.76 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.04 $4.48 billion $3.80 14.53

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Truist Financial 0 7 4 0 2.36

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $59.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 2,781 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

