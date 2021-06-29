Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,752. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

