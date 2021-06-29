Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $18,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

