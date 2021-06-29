Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,538 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 667,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 223,647 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

