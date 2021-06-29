Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nokia were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

