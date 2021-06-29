Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 48,200 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $209.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.99 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

