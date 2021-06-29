Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Achieves $45.72 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars.

