Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.