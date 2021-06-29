Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.80 ($118.59).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.82 ($105.67) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.