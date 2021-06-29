Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCCI. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

HCCI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. 49,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.