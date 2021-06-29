Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Heritage Financial worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

