Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -342.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.