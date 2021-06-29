Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $225.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Heska stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.90. 636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,268. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.06. Heska has a 1-year low of $81.98 and a 1-year high of $235.32.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heska by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Heska by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Heska by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heska by 8.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

