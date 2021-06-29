Hifi Finance (MFT) Trading Up 30.3% This Week

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $68.44 million and $7.56 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039045 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

