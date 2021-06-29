High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 466 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $163.81. 173,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $431.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

