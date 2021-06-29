High Falls Advisors Inc Has $238,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.